Smith: Supreme Court’s Impact Assessment Act Decision Brings ‘Substantial Wins’

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she is “extremely pleased” with the Supreme Court’s decision that has called the Impact Assessment Act largely unconstitutional.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more