Navigating Mental Health In The Energy Industry: A New Webinar From Careers In Energy

Mental health awareness is essential for a healthy and resilient workforce.

Join us on October 18 to expand your knowledge about mental health on the job.

Careers in Energy (CIE) is thrilled to present a free lunch and learn workshop, "Navigating Mental Health in the Energy Industry." Led by guest-speaker and mental health expert, Steve Tizzard, this event promises to be a game-changer for professionals in the energy sector.

Date: October 18, 2023

Time: Noon – 1:30 p.m. (MDT)

Empowering Energy Professionals

This webinar is designed to equip energy professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of mental health in the industry. Mental health is not a trivial concern – it is a critical component of any thriving and resilient workforce.

Steve Tizzard: A Distinguished Industry Expert

Careers in Energy is pleased to welcome Steve Tizzard, a well-respected figure in the energy industry and the founder of All the Best Consulting Ltd. A seasoned veteran of the oil and gas industry, Steve boasts a remarkable career spanning more than two decades. Steve is the visionary founding member of the Offshore Wellness Committee, a comprehensive initiative dedicated to the well-being of both onshore and offshore staff.

In addition to his industry experience, Steve's commitment to mental health extends to his credentials. He is a certified mental health instructor with First Aid Canada, ensuring that he possesses the knowledge and skills to guide individuals towards better mental health. Furthermore, he holds the esteemed distinction of being a Psychological Health and Safety Advisor with the Canadian Mental Health Association, reinforcing his dedication to fostering healthier and more supportive work environments. Steve's contributions to mental health in the workplace are truly commendable.

Key Takeaways

Why attend? The leaning outcomes you can expect from the webinar include:

Essential Communication Skills: Learn the art of attentive listening and effective communication to create a supportive and understanding environment.

Recognizing Mental Health Disorders: Gain insight into common mental health disorders and develop the ability to identify signs, both in yourself and your colleagues.

Well-Being Strategies: Explore practical strategies for maintaining personal well-being and managing the unique demands of the energy industry.

Challenges of Remote Work: Discover effective methods to navigate the challenges related to remote work and isolation, ensuring that you can thrive even in challenging circumstances.

Why It Matters

Mental health awareness is not just a buzzword; it's a vital aspect of a thriving and sustainable workforce. 1 in 5 Canadians will experience mental health problems each year, leading 500,000 Canadians to miss work every year due to mental illness. By participating in this webinar, you're taking a significant step towards promoting mental health within the energy industry. Together, we can create a culture of support, understanding, and well-being that will benefit individuals and the industry as a whole.

Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to enhance your knowledge of mental health and well-being in the energy sector.

As we're committed to ensuring that valuable information reaches as many individuals as possible, registrants will have access to the recorded session for 30 days after the presentation.

Feel free to share this event with colleagues, friends, and anyone interested in bolstering their understanding of mental health in the energy sector.

This webinar is funded in part by the Government of Canada's Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program.