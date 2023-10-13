Canada's Top Court Sides With Alberta Over Trudeau's Environmental Impact Law

Canada's Supreme Court on Friday ruled a federal law assessing how major infrastructure projects like coal mines and oilsands plants impact the environment is largely unconstitutional, in a blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more