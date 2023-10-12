Canadian Oil Supply Was Steady In September: IEA

Canadian oil supply was fairly steady, estimated to have declined by 20,000 bbls/d to 5.5 million bbls/d in September as losses from Suncor Energy Inc.’s maintenance program steepened along with its U2 upgrader and in-situ assets undergoing work, the International Energy Agency (IEA) noted in its October report on the oil market.

