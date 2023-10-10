Search
Courses and Conferences

The Energy Evolution in Canada: A Focus on Helium

We would love to have you join us to raise awareness for the up & coming sector of the energy industry, including discussions on the current levels of activity in various areas and projected growth, opportunities in Canada, the key players, successes & challenges and the regulatory landscape (including policy & the royalty structure around mineral rights in various jurisdictions).

Date: November 2, 2023

Time: 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!