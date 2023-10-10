Stress Engineering Services Canada Appoints Kenneth Farrow As Senior Vice President And Chief Operating Officer

[Calgary, September 22, 2023] – Stress Engineering Services Canada is proud to announce the promotion of Kenneth Farrow, PhD, PE, PEng, to the esteemed position of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

In his new role, Dr. Farrow will assume responsibility for the strategic leadership and operational excellence of Stress Engineering Services Canada. With a wealth of industry knowledge and an impressive track record of accomplishments, Dr. Farrow is exceptionally well-suited to lead the company into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Dr. Farrow holds a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering and is a licensed Professional Engineer (PE and PEng). His extensive experience, technical expertise, and dedication to the field have consistently contributed to the company's success. As Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, he will continue to drive excellence in engineering solutions and client service.

About Stress Engineering Services Canada

Stress Engineering Services Canada is a leading engineering consulting firm specializing in solving complex engineering problems and providing innovative solutions to clients across various industries. With a dedicated team of professionals and a commitment to excellence, Stress Engineering Services Canada continues to be a trusted partner for engineering challenges. Learn more at www.stress.com.