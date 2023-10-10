Quest Geomatics Welcomes Troy Dashkewytch To Business Development Team

Quest Geomatics is pleased to welcome aboard Troy Dashkewytch as part of its Business Development Team.

“Troy brings over 20 years of expertise in Business Development and operational experience within the survey industry to complement our future growth plans,” Jim MacLeod, President, said.

"He will be joining Danny Trautman and Ward Matheson in expanding our business development initiatives to ensure our industry colleagues have a quality geomatics firm available for them to receive our quality and timely products.”

As Quest positions itself further into the energy field, we look forward to having our BD team contact you to discuss our competitive advantages. Please contact our office at 403-984-9460 to reach any of our quality geomatics professionals or visit our website at www.questinc.ca.

Troy can be reached directly at 403-862-6771 or troy.dashkewytch@questinc.ca