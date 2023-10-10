DOB Land Sale Analysis: Sinclair, Huxley And Alderson Parcels Highlight Alberta’s Oct. 4 Sale

In the Oct. 4 land sale, the province sold 25,568 hectares of P&NG leases and licenses bringing in $5.87 million. There were no oilsands lands sold on this date. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date for the year in Alberta to $360.79 million.

