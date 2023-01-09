QatarEnergy, Chevron Phillips Chemical To Begin Construction On Integrated Polymers Complex

QatarEnergy and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC announced will proceed on construction of a $6 billion integrated polymers complex in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more