Dorf Ketal Chemicals Acquires Modified And Synthetic Acids And Industrial Businesses Of Fluid Energy Group

Fluid Energy Group Ltd. and Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited announced Dorf Ketal FZE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited, has acquired Fluid Energy Group's global modified and synthetic acid business including the Triton industrial business.

