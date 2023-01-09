CEO Interview: ‘Stars Aligned’ For Gee To Pass The Torch; Peyto’s Former Top Executive Reflects On Career

After more than 21 years at the helm of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., now retired president and CEO Darren Gee handed over the reins to JP Lachance as 2022 came to a close, confident that the time was right and the succession plan had been ideally executed for the transition to be successful.

