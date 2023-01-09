Cenovus Reports Unplanned Downtime At Refineries

Cenovus Energy Inc. updated its Downstream operations following recent extreme winter storms and severe cold temperatures at the company’s U.S. and Canadian refining operations, coupled with unplanned operational challenges and third-party pipeline outages, which impacted refinery throughput and operational availability.
