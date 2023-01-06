Vermilion Continues To ‘See Positive Developments’ On The Blueberry River Negotiations Front

Citing progress being made in negotiations between the Blueberry River First Nations and the government of British Columbia, Vermilion Energy Inc. says it will optimize 2023 capital allocation by deferring Alberta investment and focus on B.C. to enhance return on capital.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more