Precision Reports Higher Drilling Activity In Q4

Precision Drilling Corporation’s average active rig count was 66 for Canada and 59 for the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing increases of 27 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, from the same period in 2021.

