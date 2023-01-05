Pick The Best Emissions-detecting Technology For Your Company

Companies are investing heavily into new emissions-detecting technology.

A new methane measurement emissions technology course will outline the value of different approaches for detecting and quantifying methane emissions.

“New regulations are expected in both Canada and the U.S. that will transform how methane detection and quantification technologies are used,” said Thomas Fox of Highwood Emissions Management, who will deliver the One Hundred Options: Making Sense of Methane Measurement Technologies online course on February 9.

Fox said the methane measurement space is changing so quickly that it requires a full-time job to stay on top of the new and emerging technologies. Attendees will leave the course knowing how to choose the right methane measurement technologies for their operations.

Actionable insights will be provided on methane measurement that can be applied by your team and across your company. Participants will learn how to strategically think about using these measurement techniques, both for LDAR and for better data predictive analytics, as well as to use measurement data for voluntary disclosure and ESG reporting.

“Doors are opening for using new technologies with the new regulations,” said Fox. “But in many cases, these technologies are only allowed if they can be demonstrated to achieve similar emissions reductions as some of the legacy methods. There’s a huge amount of potential for doing things more efficiently and getting better measurements from different types of equipment and facilities.”

The course is recommended for anyone working in the energy sector in the United States or Canada looking to benefit from rapidly evolving innovation in methane measurement.

Key course benefits

Model methane emissions more effectively

Critically assess vendor GHG performance

Pinpoint measurement technologies to adopt

Course takeaways

Assess the full range of methane measurement technologies, including handheld instruments, satellites, and everything in between.

View claims about performance from vendors through a critical lens.

Navigate technology selection by understanding value proposition, relevant performance metrics and common pitfalls.

Understand existing and probable future regulatory measurement requirements.

Weigh the pros and cons of Alternative LDAR (Alt-FEMPs) and demonstrating emissions reduction equivalence.

Understand the value of methane technology models like LDAR-Sim.

