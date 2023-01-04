Enbridge Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has approved Enbridge Inc.’s new normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase, for cancellation, up to 27.94 million of its outstanding common shares to an aggregate amount of up to $1.5 billion.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more