Pulse Seismic Inc. Seeks New Director To Join Its Board

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) Calgary, Alberta, is seeking a new candidate to join its Board of Directors. The search process is being conducted by the Company’s Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee.

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data for the energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of 65,310 net square kilometres of 3D seismic data and 829,207 net kilometres of 2D seismic data. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, where most of Canada‘s oil and natural gas exploration and development activity occurs. The Company’s business model is designed to generate a growing stream of cash flow by repeatedly licensing the data in its seismic data library to oil and natural gas companies. The Company is also focused on enhancing the value of its data library through enhanced technical applications, reprocessing and post-processing opportunities and attracting new types of clienteles, such as lithium and hydrogen explorers and developers of carbon capture and sequestration projects.

Pulse is seeking a candidate whose expertise and competencies complement the current Board of Directors. The successful candidate will likely have a combination of the following attributes:

strong business acumen and experience in the oil and natural gas industry, with emphasis on E & P experience in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin;

executive leadership experience, including board and C-suite experience;

one or more university degrees in a geosciences field or engineering background;

financial literacy, with the ability to read and understand financial statements;

an open minded, strategic thinker with experience in collaboration, inclusive leadership and good judgement; and

ability to create trusting relationships with board colleagues and management.

Pulse recognizes and embraces the value of diversity at the Board and management levels, as well as for all other employees. Diversity has a positive impact on enhancing Pulse’s competitive advantage. The Committee will consider diversity as a major consideration in identifying and assessing candidates to recommend for nomination or appointment to the Board in conjunction with a merit-based approach.

The Board meets in person at least once each calendar quarter and one or two additional times for strategic planning and to approve the budget. Board members typically sit on several committees, and committee meetings are usually held on the same day board meetings occur.

Interested persons may submit information in support of an application to join the Board of Directors by sending it to info@pulseseismic.com. To learn more about the company please see our website at https://pulseseismic.comThe deadline for submissions is February 10th, 2023. We would like to thank all the applicants, and regret that we are only able to personally contact those individuals whose backgrounds best match the requirements for the role.