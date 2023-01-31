Obsidian Plans To “Moderate” 2023 Capital Expenditure Program

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is planning $260–$270 million in capital expenditures for development and exploration/appraisal activities in 2023, plus an additional $26–$28 million in decommissioning expenditures that accelerates its asset retirement obligations.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more