Obsidian Announces Significant 2022 Reserves Value Increase

Obsidian Energy Ltd. reported a substantial increase in its reserve values and volumes for 2022 over 2021, replacing reserves across all categories.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more