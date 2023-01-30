X-Energy Canada, Invest Alberta To Develop ‘Economic Opportunities’ In Support Of Potential Xe-100 SMR Projects

X-Energy Canada, Inc. and Invest Alberta Corporation (IAC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop economic opportunities supporting the potential deployment of the Xe-100 small modular reactor (SMR) within the province.

