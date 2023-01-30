Water Solution: Aduro Develops ESG-Friendlier Technology To Partially Upgrade Bitumen

Water is not only essential for life, but it is a key component of Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.’s novel approach to partially upgrading bitumen, possibly helping producers in niche applications save money and improve ESG scores.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more