Multiple Scenarios Show ‘Major Role’ For Oil In First Half Of BP Outlook

The strongest of three scenarios in BP plc’s Energy Outlook 2023 Edition has oil consumption remaining close to 100 million bbls/d through much of this decade. Reflected in the outlook’s New Momentum scenario, this rate then declines gradually to around 75 million bbls/d by 2050.
