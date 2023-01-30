DOB Land Sale Analysis: Wembley, Gift And Milk River Parcels Highlight Alberta’s Jan. 25 Sale

In the Jan. 25 landsale, the province sold 65,892 hectares of P&NG leases and licences bringing in $10.52 million. There was no public offering of Crown oilsands rights this sale. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date for the year in Alberta to $42.11 million.

