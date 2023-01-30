Baker Hughes, Fortescue To Collaborate On Exploring Green Hydrogen And Geothermal Projects

Baker Hughes signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) to jointly explore potential opportunities for the scale up and adoption of novel technology solutions for green hydrogen, green ammonia and geothermal projects.

