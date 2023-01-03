Venture Global And Inpex In LNG Supply Deal

Venture Global LNG and Inpex Corporation announced the execution of a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the purchase of one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for 20 years.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more