Suncor Says Court Application Filed By TotalEnergies Regarding Right Of First Refusal On Fort Hills Acquisition

Suncor Energy Inc. says it “has been made aware” of an application that has been filed by TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. in the Court of King's Bench of Alberta related to the validity of the right of first refusal notice delivered to it by Teck Resources Limited in connection with the sale of Teck's 21.3 per cent interest in Fort Hills to Suncor.

