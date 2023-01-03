Search
M&A
Oilsands
Upstream

Suncor Says Court Application Filed By TotalEnergies Regarding Right Of First Refusal On Fort Hills Acquisition

Suncor Energy Inc. says it “has been made aware” of an application that has been filed by TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. in the Court of King's Bench of Alberta related to the validity of the right of first refusal notice delivered to it by Teck Resources Limited in connection with the sale of Teck's 21.3 per cent interest in Fort Hills to Suncor.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!