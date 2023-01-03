CEO Interview: Staples Sees Topaz’s Royalty Model As A ‘Hedge’ Against Inflationary Pressures

The royalty business acts as something of a hedge against inflation, avoiding certain pressures traditional oil and gas companies face when their access to capital becomes tighter, says Marty Staples, president and chief executive officer at Topaz Energy Corp.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more