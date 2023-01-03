Baker Hughes To Supply Tech For Malaysia CCS Project

Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract to be booked in the fourth quarter of 2022 by Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) to supply carbon dioxide (CO2) compression equipment to PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd.’s Kasawari offshore carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project in Sarawak, Malaysia.

