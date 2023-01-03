Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Unchanged At 779 Rigs

The U.S. rig count is unchanged from last week at 779 with oil rigs down one to 621, gas rigs up one to 156 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at two.

