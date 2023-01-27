TotalEnergies EP Canada Acquires Additional Interest In Fort Hills

TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. announces has exercised its preemption right to acquire an additional 6.65 per cent interest in the Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership and associated sales and logistics agreements from Teck Resources Limited, for a consideration of C$312 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more