Suncor Buys Smaller Stake In Canada oilsands Mine After TotalEnergies Challenges Teck Deal

Suncor Energy Inc. on Friday said it was buying a smaller stake in the Fort Hills oilsands mine in northern Alberta from Teck Resources Limited after partner TotalEnergies SE exercised its right of first refusal and announced it would buy a slice of Teck's share of the project.

