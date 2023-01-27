NGIF Industry Grants Names Finalists For Round 8 Natural Gas Cleantech Competition

Clean technology projects in hydrogen, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), value-added products, energy efficiency, digital technologies and renewable natural gas (RNG) are receiving funding from NGIF Industry Grants through its Round 8 Natural Gas Cleantech Competition.

