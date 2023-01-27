CFO: Kiwetinohk Focused On Proven Technologies

During a recent panel discussion, Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.’s chief financial officer emphasized the need for the energy transition to be gradual, not a sudden shift.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more