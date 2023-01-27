Cenovus Applies For Casing Gas Cooling Facility At Narrows Lake

Cenovus Energy Inc. has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to construct and operate a casing gas cooling facility at a new surface pad location at Section 11, Township 77, Range 6 West of the 4th Meridian, within the Narrows Lake Thermal Project (NLTP) Project Area.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more