SPE Workshop: Analytics And Data Science – The Results Accelerator

29–31 January 2023 | Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada

This workshop brings together an impressive pool of speakers and facilitators who are excited to share their knowledge, experience, and lots of practical tips and tricks you can apply in the workplace. Learn and network with speakers from ARC, ATB, Birchcliff, Cadeon, Cenovus, Chevron, CNOOC, Conoco, Crescent Point, EIV Capital, Enverus, Halliburton, McDaniel, Microsoft, Suncor, PETRONAS, PPDM, PwC, Rife Resources, Shell, SLB, Spartan Control, Sproule, and UofC.

Be sure to join us on 29 January for the Welcome Reception. This is a great opportunity to connect with colleagues, peers, and industry experts for invaluable conversations and discussions ahead of the workshop.

The workshop program will offer something for all skill levels and interests!

The workshop kicks off with keynote speaker, Dan Semmens, SVP & Head of Data & AI, CX & Technology with ATB Financial. Dan will speak about where ATB is pushing technology, where they’re headed, culture and how it’s developed, how failure is treated, advice for people starting out in the space, and more.

Technical Session Topics

DAY 1 – TWO TRACKS OF SESSIONS

Track A Sessions:

Introduction to Coding for Oil and Gas AKA "From Zero to Hero in Coding"

“You can do that?" Building the Toolbox with Tips and Sustainable Practices to Analyze Your Data Better

Analytics Explained

Track B Sessions:

Tales from the Crypt: Case Studies on Novel Analytics and DS Projects

Workflows: Machine Learning in Oil and Gas

Near Real Time Analytics – Using Intelligence Realtime

DAY 2 – ONE TRACK OF SESSIONS, DESIGNED TO BE IMMERSIVE AND INTERACTIVE

Data Science Philosophies for All Stages of an Analytics Journey

Tales on How to Start and How to Scale from Analytics Warriors

How to Lead and Support Analytics Teams in Your Organizations

