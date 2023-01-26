Murphy Expects To Spend US$125 Million At Tupper Montney In 2023; Execs Discuss Blueberry Impact

Houston-based Murphy Oil Corporation continued to advance its Tupper Montney asset in the fourth quarter and announced this morning it will spend US$125 million in the play this year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more