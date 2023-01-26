Cenovus Applies To AER For Kirby West

Cenovus Energy Inc. has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) develop and operate an in situ bitumen recovery scheme at the Kirby West Project (KWP), and amend the Christina Lake Thermal Project (CLTP) EPEA approval to extend the plant definition boundary to encompass the KWP lands.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more