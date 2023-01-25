RBN’s King Expects WTI-WCS Diffs To Stay In Current Range

The recent narrowing of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI)-Western Canadian Select (WCS) differentials will likely continue in the current level in the coming weeks, says Martin King, senior analyst RBN Energy, LLC.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more