Prospera Energy In Private Placement

Prospera Energy Inc. has closed a non-brokered private placement of $1.31 million by the issue of 17.52 million units, each unit consisting of one common share and a partial warrant (0.875:1 warrant to unit ratio), of up to 15.33 million warrants, each whole warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for one additional share for $0.09 for two years from closing.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more