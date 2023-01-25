2023 Capex Trends: Global Demand On The Rise; Canada Part Of Supply Growth

Global oil demand is set to rise by 1.9 million bbls/d in 2023, to a record 101.7 million bbls/d, with nearly half the gain from China following the lifting of its COVID restrictions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) noted in its first monthly oil report of 2023.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more