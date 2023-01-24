Saturn Oil & Gas Bets Big On Maturing Tight Oil Plays

Saturn Oil & Gas Ltd.’s $525-million acquisition of Ridgeback Resources Inc. adds two mature tight oil plays in the Bakken and Cardium to its rapidly growing asset base, which the company says will provide long-term steady production and free cash flow once debt is paid down.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more