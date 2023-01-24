Hemisphere Outlines Capital Budget

Hemisphere Energy Corporation's board of directors has approved a 2023 capital expenditure program of $14 million, which is planned to be entirely funded by its estimated 2023 adjusted funds flow (AFF) of $45 million, and is expected to grow annual production by 17 per cent.

