Royal Helium Begins 2023 Exploration Programs

Royal Helium Ltd. has initiated its 2023 exploration program in southwest Saskatchewan by flying approximately 5,960 line-kilometres of proprietary high resolution aeromagnetic (HRAM) data over its Cadillac and Swift Current helium properties in southwestern Saskatchewan.

