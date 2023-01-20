Saturn Acquiring Ridgeback Resources; Transaction Value Of $525 Million

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. entered into an arm’s-length arrangement agreement to acquire Ridgeback Resources Inc., a private producer focused on light oil in Saskatchewan and Alberta, for a transaction value of $525 million ($516 million using the offering price for the consideration shares).

