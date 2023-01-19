New course! Emissions Management: Applicable Codes, Standards and Practices

Learn how to meet the applicable codes, standards and practices for emissions management in a new course delivered by two industry experts.

Emissions Management: Applicable codes, Standards and Practices offers a comprehensive overview of the applicable codes and standards governing emissions testing and management in Alberta and Canada.

The in-person course is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT in Calgary (at #1500, 401 – 9th Avenue SW.)

Through practical hands-on demonstrations, videos and current industry reviews, instructors Gobind Khiani and David M. Anderson will provide an overview of the types of equipment used in the field, guidance on emissions testing, advice on the installation and maintenance of emissions reduction equipment and troubleshooting tips.

This course is intended for upstream and midstream engineering professionals, operational field personnel, recent graduates and technical specialists interested in expanding their understanding of LDAR, EPA, AER and CER requirements and testing procedures, as well as the equipment used.

Key course benefits

Implement the correct LDAR equipment, standards and codes and manage emissions optimally per current industry practices

Compile and execute on internal corporate technical standards, review design on emission reduction requirements, and provide value-engineering solutions tailored to individual plants, facilities, pipelines, tank farms or compressor station networks

Articulate the purpose and benefits of emissions elimination to support investments

Understand the 4 key steps to eliminating emissions

Register here.