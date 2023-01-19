Chesapeake Selling Eagle Ford Package For $1.425 Billion

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has entered into an agreement to sell the Brazos Valley region of its Eagle Ford asset to WildFire Energy I LLC for $1.425 billion.

