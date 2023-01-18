InPlay Outlines Capital Plans For 2023

InPlay Oil Corp. outlined a capital program of $75 – $80 million for 2023 which is forecasted to deliver annual average production of 9,500 – 10,500 boe/d (58 per cent – 61 per cent light oil and NGLs).

