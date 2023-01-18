Birchcliff Plans 2023 Capital Budget Of $260 Million To $280 Million

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. approved a F&D capital budget of $260 million to $280 million for 2023, which is designed to deliver fiver per cent production growth over 2022 and generate free funds flow of $290 million to $310 million.

