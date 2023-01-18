B.C. Government Issues New ‘Guide’ On Subsurface Tenure For Carbon Dioxide Storage

The B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation has issued a new “guide” for proponents on obtaining and utilizing PNG leases and storage reservoir licences for the storage or disposal of carbon dioxide.

