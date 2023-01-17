Search
Upstream

Rubellite Capex On Track; Picks Up More Land At Figure Lake

Rubellite Energy Inc.  is on track to achieve its combined Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 capital expenditure guidance of approximately $33.0 to $41.0 million to continue its two-rig drilling program through to the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!